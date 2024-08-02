Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 16,387 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 288% compared to the average volume of 4,223 call options.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $323.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.14 and its 200-day moving average is $314.44. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $278.63 and a 52-week high of $364.08.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Oil Services ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,489,000.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

