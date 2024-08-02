StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance
AXDX stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $7.58.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
