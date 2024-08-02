StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CJJD opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

