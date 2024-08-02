StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.22 on Friday. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

