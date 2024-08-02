StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Zovio has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.
About Zovio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.