StockNews.com Downgrades Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to Hold

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BDX. Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.13.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $236.00 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $284.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,112 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.