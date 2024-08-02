StockNews.com Downgrades CTS (NYSE:CTS) to Hold

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE CTS opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72. CTS has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. CTS had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $130.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. CTS’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

In other news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,898.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 160.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 963,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,103,000 after buying an additional 593,641 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter worth $9,855,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CTS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,729,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,947,000 after purchasing an additional 122,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CTS by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,787,000 after buying an additional 94,901 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

