StockNews.com Downgrades First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Sell

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.93.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 3,387.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

