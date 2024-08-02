StockNews.com Downgrades Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Buy

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ MMLP opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.71 million, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 2.21.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $184.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

