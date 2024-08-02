StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $833,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90.
About Athersys
