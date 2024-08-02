StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHXGet Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $833,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

