StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Golden Minerals Trading Down 2.3 %

AUMN stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.26. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.44.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 223.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

