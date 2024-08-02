StockNews.com Lowers ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Hold

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

ATNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get ATN International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATN International

ATN International Price Performance

ATNI stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ATN International has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.47 million, a P/E ratio of -21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.56.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.76. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ATN International will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ATN International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 595,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 498.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATN International

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.