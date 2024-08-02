StockNews.com Lowers Celestica (NYSE:CLS) to Hold

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

CLS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

CLS stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38. Celestica has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $63.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,831,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 39,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

