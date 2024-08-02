StockNews.com Lowers Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Sell

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MBUU

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Malibu Boats stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $203.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Mark W. Lanigan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 828.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 37,197 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 49,141 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,765,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth approximately $579,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.