StockNews.com Upgrades Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) to “Buy”

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PLOW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $658.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $33.19.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,056,000 after acquiring an additional 311,799 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,055,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,031,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 141,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 104,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 65,042 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

