StockNews.com Upgrades Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) to “Buy”

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. Flex has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $235,110.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $235,110.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $4,614,139.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,532,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 812,570 shares of company stock worth $25,403,101 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 623.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

