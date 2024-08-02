Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.81, but opened at $17.93. Stoneridge shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 883 shares changing hands.

The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoneridge

In related news, CEO James Zizelman bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 7.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 58,158.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 41,874 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge Trading Up 6.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $493.63 million, a P/E ratio of -127.42 and a beta of 1.33.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Articles

