Stride (NYSE:LRN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $85.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Stride traded as high as $76.37 and last traded at $75.81, with a volume of 13044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.98.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LRN. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Get Stride alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Stride

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

Stride Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth approximately $111,377,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,154,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,821,000 after buying an additional 30,854 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth approximately $60,385,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter worth approximately $43,387,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 641.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,058,000 after buying an additional 439,911 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.