Stryker Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stryker in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $11.95 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SYK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.11.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $333.17 on Thursday. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.48. The stock has a market cap of $126.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

