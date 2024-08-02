Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Lowered to $365.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.11.

Stryker stock opened at $333.17 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $126.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Stryker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Stryker by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

