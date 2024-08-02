Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $366.00 at UBS Group

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $351.00 to $366.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SYK. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.11.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $333.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.95 and a 200-day moving average of $339.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,258,373,000 after purchasing an additional 309,592 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,655,089,000 after purchasing an additional 108,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

