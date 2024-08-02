Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $45.11, but opened at $41.26. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares last traded at $42.08, with a volume of 44,702 shares.

The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $130.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.60 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RGR

Insider Buying and Selling at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,750 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $90,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGR. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $752.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.