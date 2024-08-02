Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $43.23 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $752.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.29). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $130.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,554 shares in the company, valued at $754,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $90,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

