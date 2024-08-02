Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.53

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 104166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 445,413 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 859,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after buying an additional 28,814 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 763,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 85,984 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 588,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 39,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,097,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

