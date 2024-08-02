Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Position Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus raised shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

NYSE SLF opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.94%. On average, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Stories

