SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $11.53 and last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 89012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $470.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SXC. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SunCoke Energy news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $48,356.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,922 shares in the company, valued at $212,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $870.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.08.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

