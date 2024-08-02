Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.07, but opened at $8.38. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 3,916,200 shares.

The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Berger 48,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 56.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 14,142,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118,552 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 866,705 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3,168.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 574,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 556,563 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,930,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,270,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,532,000 after purchasing an additional 379,032 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.19.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

