Susan Wiseman Sells 7,500 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 214,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,225,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 25th, Susan Wiseman sold 7,079 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $298,592.22.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Susan Wiseman sold 5,496 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $230,832.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $136,662.78.

On Thursday, May 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $160,066.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $41.88 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 301,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

