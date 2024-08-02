Susquehanna Reiterates Negative Rating for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “negative” rating reaffirmed by Susquehanna in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CZR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.53.

Shares of CZR opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,829,000 after buying an additional 75,898 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 676,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 168,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

