Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.20

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.20 and traded as low as $18.20. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.67.
About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.