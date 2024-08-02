Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.51

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.51 and traded as high as $61.50. Swisscom shares last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 1,889 shares trading hands.

Swisscom Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average is $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $318.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.28.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Swisscom AG will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

