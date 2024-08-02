swisspartners Advisors Ltd Makes New $375,000 Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,188 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Apple accounts for about 0.3% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14,395.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,119,470,000 after buying an additional 70,212,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $253,766,929,000 after buying an additional 18,067,216 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 23,076.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,584,512,000 after buying an additional 9,200,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,430,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,815,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $218.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.00. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $216.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

