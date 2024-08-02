Sylvamo (SLVM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Sylvamo to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sylvamo to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLVM opened at $71.97 on Friday. Sylvamo has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

