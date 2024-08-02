Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.39% from the company’s current price.

SYM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.79.

Get Symbotic alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SYM

Symbotic Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ SYM opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.71 and a beta of 1.87. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $341,654.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $341,654.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at $890,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,107 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,707. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 418.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 26,925 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $1,669,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $2,568,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $2,302,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $3,208,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.