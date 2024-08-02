Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 86.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.71 and a beta of 1.87. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $341,654.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $341,654.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at $890,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,107 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,707. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 166.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 22.4% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

