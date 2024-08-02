Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Lowered to $41.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYM. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

SYM stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.95. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $62.37.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,107 shares of company stock worth $5,950,707 over the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

