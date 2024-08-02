Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Craig Hallum

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BWS Financial began coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.23.

Shares of SYM stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $341,654.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,107 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter worth $426,752,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Symbotic by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 690,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after acquiring an additional 345,386 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,826.2% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 361,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,253,000 after purchasing an additional 342,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth about $12,219,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

