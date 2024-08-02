Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Rating Reiterated by BWS Financial

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by BWS Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 62.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Symbotic from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of -111.71 and a beta of 1.87. Symbotic has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Symbotic’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,107 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,707 over the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter worth about $426,752,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Symbotic by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 690,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Symbotic by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 345,386 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Symbotic by 1,826.2% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 361,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after purchasing an additional 342,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Symbotic in the first quarter worth about $12,219,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

