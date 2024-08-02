Synectics (LON:SNX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $178.60

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 178.60 ($2.30) and traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.32). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.32), with a volume of 44,656 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Synectics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,307.69%.
Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.
