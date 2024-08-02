Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Raised to $88.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s current price.

SYY has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Get Sysco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

Sysco Price Performance

SYY opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average of $76.07.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,740 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $178,824,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sysco by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.