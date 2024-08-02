T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $185.93 and last traded at $185.93, with a volume of 2770522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.28.

The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. Scotiabank increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $30,808,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,969,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,960,078,081.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,009,788 shares of company stock valued at $683,888,026. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $219.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

