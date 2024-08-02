T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.07.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $182.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $185.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.69.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $31,225,372.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,158,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,480,635,299.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $31,225,372.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,158,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,480,635,299.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,199,458 shares of company stock valued at $715,113,398. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

