Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $5.59 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.59.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 657,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 490,149 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,043,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,767,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,451 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $959.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $414.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taboola.com will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

