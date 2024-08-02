Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $5.59 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.59.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Taboola.com
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com
Taboola.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $959.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.
Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $414.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taboola.com will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Taboola.com
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Taboola.com
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.