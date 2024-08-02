Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,664 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3,778.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tapestry

Tapestry Trading Up 0.8 %

Tapestry stock opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.