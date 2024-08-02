Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Lowered to $42.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

TPR opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Tapestry by 54.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 3,778.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 111.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

