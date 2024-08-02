Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

TMHC stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $1,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,255,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $12,136,317. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

