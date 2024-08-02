TC Energy Co. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.84. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in TC Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 7,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in TC Energy by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

