TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.29.

TC Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$59.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.91. The stock has a market cap of C$62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$44.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.26 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total value of C$70,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,767.90. Also, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Insiders have sold 6,876 shares of company stock worth $299,917 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

