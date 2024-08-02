TD Cowen Boosts Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $166.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.19. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $155.45.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $202,191,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Leidos by 9,164.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,623,000 after acquiring an additional 572,316 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Leidos by 1,184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 501,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,213,000 after acquiring an additional 462,792 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Leidos by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,840,000 after acquiring an additional 300,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Leidos by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 304,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,915,000 after acquiring an additional 223,613 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

