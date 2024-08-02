TD Cowen Boosts Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $515.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $440.00 to $515.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $516.29.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $484.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $442.13 and its 200 day moving average is $455.54.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

